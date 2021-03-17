One dead, another sent to hospital after shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at the intersection of Eddy Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now that one person is dead from the shooting while another was sent to a hospital.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been called to the scene.

