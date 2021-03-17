Advertisement

One dead, another sent to hospital after shooting in South Bend

One person is dead after a shooting took place at Eddy St. and Jefferson Blvd.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at the intersection of Eddy Street and Jefferson Boulevard.

St. Joseph County Dispatch tells 16 News Now that one person is dead from the shooting while another was sent to a hospital.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been called to the scene.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story.

