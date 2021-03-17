Notre Dame schedules Pro Day for the end of March

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Notre Dame announced it’s 2021 Pro Day will be held at the Irish Athletics Center on March 31

The Pro Day will be televised on NBC Sports Network so fans can watch from home. No local media will be allowed to attend.

14 Notre Dame draft prospects will partake in Pro Day as they look to impress NFL teams.

Those players include offensive linemen Aaron Banks, OL Liam Eichenberg and OL Robert Hainsey, quarterback Ian Book, defensive backs Shaun Crawford and Nick McCloud, wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Javon McKinley, defensive linemen Ade Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and tight ends Tommy Tremble and Brock Wright.

Pro Day will begin at 11 AM on the last day of the month.

The event is not open to the public.

