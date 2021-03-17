Advertisement

Northridge hires Chad Eppley to become head football coach

He is the ninth head coach in Northridge history.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northridge Raiders have a new head football coach.

Chad Eppley is the new head honcho in Middlebury at just 26 years old. He replaces Tom Wogomon who coached the Raiders for eight seasons.

Eppley spent the last two seasons on the coaching staff at Northridge under Wogoman, and Eppley knows Wogoman’s system well. He even played for Wogoman at Wawasee High School.

The 2013 Wawasee grad is fired up for the opportunity to lead the Raiders.

“It’s awesome,” Eppley said. “It’s a pleasure. I can’t wait to finally get the guys going here and get ready to go. Our whole goal is to build great men and great leaders in our community so I am ready to get that started. I can tell you right now, we are going to be great men. We are going to have a lot of good character out there. As long as we can do that, that’s going to bring the winning with it.”

Eppley’s first game as the head coach at Northridge will be against his alma mater Wawasee on September 3.

