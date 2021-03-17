Marian alum Devin Cannady comes back home after winning G-League Finals MVP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Marian High School standout Devin Cannady is back in the headlines after leading the Lakeland Magic to an NBA G-League finals win.

Cannady hit four three-pointers, and exploded for a game-high 22 points in the championship game to win Finals MVP.

Cannady says he’s still got plenty of work to do, but credits his upbringing as a big part of his success to this point.

“The principles of giving back and reaching back and helping lift others up, that’s something when I come home, when I’m at Marian I love to do, “Cannady said. “But yeah, just still continuing that same journey and reaching, knocking down some of those goals I set when I was just a student here. And there’s still a long way to go for me, but it just always feels good coming home and feeling that love and support from the community here.”

The NBA trade deadline is in nine days, as teams get ready to make a playoff push, you have to think that someone will look to add the G-League Finals MVP to their roster.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.