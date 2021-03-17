LaVine scores 40 as Bulls beat Thunder 123-102

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 40 points on 15-for-20 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 for their second straight win. LaVine led the way as Chicago shot 51% (48 for 94) from the field. The All-Star guard was 7 for 12 from 3-point range. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points for the Bulls, and Thaddeus Young added 17 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for Oklahoma City, which had won three of four. Moses Brown had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 14.

