LaVine scores 40 as Bulls beat Thunder 123-102

Zach LaVine scored 40 points on 15-for-20 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 for their second straight win.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 40 points on 15-for-20 shooting, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 for their second straight win. LaVine led the way as Chicago shot 51% (48 for 94) from the field. The All-Star guard was 7 for 12 from 3-point range. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points for the Bulls, and Thaddeus Young added 17 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for Oklahoma City, which had won three of four. Moses Brown had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 14.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

