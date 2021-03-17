Advertisement

Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart receives $2.5 million donation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart campus received a huge donation courtesy of Larry and Judy Garatoni to enable renovations to facilities, training equipment purchases and student scholarships.

“It is important to recognize and support the great work that Ivy Tech is doing now to prepare our region for the future,” said Larry Garatoni. “We are very fortunate to have great leadership and an excellent and dedicated staff at our South Bend and Elkhart campus locations. I strongly encourage others to engage with and contribute to Ivy Tech and invest in the future of our great region.”

The $2.5 million donation will enhance the facilities that support student services at the college’s location in South Bend. It will also provide state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and information technology training at the campus’ Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Automation.

“Larry and Judy’s gift will help transform both locations of our South Bend-Elkhart campus” said Ivy Tech’s South Bend Elkhart Chancellor David Balkin. “The Garatoni family understands that a career-focused education is the best pathway that many students have for a successful life.”

