Brissett agrees to 1-year deal to be Dolphins backup QB

Brissett is a five-year veteran and South Florida native.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he’ll replace Ryan Fitzpatrick as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick agreed this week to sign with the Washington Football Team after two seasons in Miami. Brissett is a five-year veteran and South Florida native. He was the backup for the Colts last year. He went 7-8 as a starter with them in 2019. Miami also agreed to terms with running back Malcolm Brown, a six-year veteran who rushed for a career-high 419 yards as a reserve with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

