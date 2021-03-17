Advertisement

Bears agree to 1-year, $10 million contract with QB Dalton

Signing Dalton gives the Bears two veteran quarterbacks with Nick Foles also on the roster.
El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Andy Dalton celebra un pase de anotación anteu su...
El quarterback de los Cowboys de Dallas Andy Dalton celebra un pase de anotación anteu su exequipo, los Bengals de Cincinnati el domingo 13 de diciembre del 2020. (AP Foto/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. Dalton signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati. He wound up starting nine games, officially going 4-4 to bring his career record to 74-65-2, with Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Signing Dalton gives the Bears two veteran quarterbacks with Nick Foles also on the roster. And it almost certainly shuts the door on 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky re-signing.

