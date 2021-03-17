A Warm St. Patrick’s Day, Scattered Showers in the Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Few peaks of sunshine will disappear by the evening as showers move into Michiana. Most of the day stays dry and we will see temperatures rise into the lower to middle 50s. Scattered showers move in after 6pm. High of 56.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers early become more widespread as the evening goes on. Heavy rain in our southern counties possible by morning. Locally heavy rain possible. Low of 41.

THURSDAY: Rain showers continue through most of the day with the heaviest rain occurring in our southern counties. Up to an inch and a half of rain is possible in some localized areas. Most of Michiana will likely see between a half inch and an inch of rain. The showers begin to end from North to South between 3-6pm Thursday. High of 46.

FRIDAY: Clouds early but clearing quickly. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s to upper 20s across the region. Low of 29.

LONGE RANGE: The dry and bright pattern takes us through the weekend and our first few days of spring. Clouds increase with showers chances returning by the middle of next week. Temperatures will gradually get up into the 60s again by the end of the weekend and remain warm through the end of our 10 day forecast.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK MARCH 14-20: Join Matt every morning next week to learn about a different type of severe weather and how you can prepare for these types of bad weather ahead of spring. Topics include thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, flooding, winds and the difference between a watch and a warning! Thursday we take a look at heavy rain and flooding as well as the difference between a watch and a warning.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, March 16TH 2021

Tuesday’s High: 39

Tuesday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.00″

