Advertisement

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five...
Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded.

Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people involved knew each other. They did not release information about a suspect or suspects but a police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community.

Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Authorities say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition.

No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews respond to a fire at an RV plant on College Ave in Goshen.
UPDATE: Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall
One person is dead after a shooting took place at Eddy St. and Jefferson Blvd.
One dead, another in hospital after drive-by shooting in South Bend
Officials investigating after body found in bathroom
Officials investigating after body found in bathroom
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats want to work with the GOP, but they will...
Schumer calls McConnell fight over filibuster a diversion
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warns the GOP will grind the Senate to a halt if the...
McConnell on filibuster: What GOP did to Obama would be 'child's play'
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is one of many state leaders who are seeking to restrict voting.
Efforts launched to restrict voting