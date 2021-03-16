Vaccine Tracker: Updates from Berrien and Kosciusko Counties

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re taking a different look at the numbers and progress getting residents vaccinated here in Michiana.

Here are a few maps to illustrate the progress. I just crunched these numbers today and these are where the counties sit as of March 16th in total percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated:

3/16 Fully vaccinated in Michiana (WNDU)

Here we see a look back at the first week of February, these percentages reflect the total percent of the population in the county that has gotten at least one dose:

February first week one dose (WNDU)

This next map shows substantial progress in Michiana with regard to getting at least one vaccination into residents’ arms. This map is up-to-date as of March 16th:

Michiana one dose 3-16 (WNDU)

You see several counties either at or hovering around 25% of their residents having at least one dose. That is a huge increase from just one month and a half ago.

I checked in with Kosciusko County to see how their progress has been and the health administrator says things have been smooth, and they have been near enough doses to meet demand but still need more in order to expand vaccination efforts. With Tuesday’s expansion of 45 and up now eligible for the vaccine in Indiana they are seeing an increase in those wanting the vaccine.

“I’ve kind of noticed whenever they announce a new age group you can pretty much count on the next week being real heavy with new people coming in. As soon as I hear 45, you know they’ll be here at 8 o’clock waiting to get in,” Robert Weaver says.

Weaver says they average around 400 doses per day in the county. Currently they sit at 12.1% of the county being fully vaccinated.

Berrien County and Spectrum Health Lakeland providing an update making sure people understand their scheduling process and talking vaccine distribution.

The Berrien County sign-up page is here: http://bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

The Spectrum Health Lakeland sign-up page is here: https://www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine-information-center

There is no waitlist in the county so you’ll have to check back regularly to both sites as they say these appointments can go quickly with weekly vaccine shipments going out into arms very quickly.

Berrien County is also preparing for the expanded eligibility coming in April.

Nicki Britten, Berrien County Health Officer “Just because everybody would be eligible for vaccination does not mean we have enough doses for everybody. You’ve heard us say that every time there has been a new opening or eligibility so starting April 5th, it’s everybody 16 plus.”

