Representative Holli Sullivan named next Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is announcing the next Secretary of State as Connie Lawson stepped down to focus on her health and family.

State Representative Holli Sullivan of Evansville will be the next Secretary of State.

Sullivan represents House District 78 and is well-connected in state Republican circles as the party’s statewide vice chair.

This new role will put her in charge of running the state’s election.

“That’s exactly what I want to do here in the Secretary of State’s office, is take on the future of election security and the processes in place that need to happen for the future of election infrastructure and planning that goes into that for the next 2, 4, 6, 8 years,” she says.

Other duties include chartering new business, regulating the state’s securities industry and licensing vehicle dealerships throughout Indiana.

