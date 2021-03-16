Advertisement

O’Rourke’s Public House gears up for St. Patrick’s Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday, and O’Rourke’s Public House in South Bend is gearing up for the big day.

The pub is offering classic Irish dishes like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and Guinness stew.

Like other restaurants, O’Rourke’s had shut its doors last year just a few days before St. Patrick’s Day.

“So to be back open this year, with people getting more comfortable, people getting vaccinated, restrictions starting to loosen up a little bit we just feel like there’s even more energy this year,” said Matt Soutra, vice president of Navarre Hospitality Group.

O’Rourke’s offers curbside carry-out and delivery, and the patio will open Wednesday for outdoor seating.

