Officials investigating after body found in bathroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in Mishawaka.

Officers were called after someone noticed a foul smell coming from one of the bathrooms at the Beer Garden at Beutter Park.

When officials arrived, they found a man’s body inside.

At this time the death does not seem suspicious, and the case has been turned over to the coroner’s office.

Right now, police are investigating how the man was able to get into the locked bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

