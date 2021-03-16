Advertisement

Officials investigating after body found in bathroom

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a body was found in Mishawaka.

Officers were called after someone noticed a foul smell coming from one of the bathrooms at the Beer Garden at Beutter Park.

When officials arrived, they found a man’s body inside.

At this time the death does not seem suspicious, and the case has been turned over to the coroner’s office.

Right now, police are investigating how the man was able to get into the locked bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews respond to a fire at an RV plant on College Ave in Goshen.
Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
West Wind Apartments are located off the 1170 block of W. Front Street.
Crews fight fire at apartment complex

Latest News

State Representative Holli Sullivan of Evansville will be the next Secretary of State.
Representative Holli Sullivan named next Indiana Secretary of State
Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a fraud case.
Elkhart police need help identifying suspect
Representative Holli Sullivan named next Indiana Secretary of State
Representative Holli Sullivan named next Indiana Secretary of State
Officials investigating after body found in bathroom
Officials investigating after body found in bathroom