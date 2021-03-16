Notre Dame women’s basketball misses NCAA Tournament for first time since 1995

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This past Sunday was Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament, and the madness continued Monday on Selection Monday for the NCAA Women’s basketball tournament.

The big question on Monday was whether or not the Notre Dame women’s basketball team would be dancing.

ESPN announced region by region of all the teams who will play down in San Antonio. 64 schools heard their names called, but Notre Dame was not one of them.

The Domers streak in the NCAA Tournament ends at 24 consecutive appearances. This will be the first time since 1995 Notre Dame will not be dancing in March.

The Irish finish 10-10 overall in Niele Ivey’s first season as the head coach.

After watching selection Monday, Ivey released a statement about Notre Dame not being selected for the NCAA Tournament:

“First off, I would like to thank my team for their courage and strength in navigating through an extremely challenging year. Although we didn’t achieve our goal to participate and compete in the NCAA tournament, I am encouraged by what the future holds and blessed to have the opportunity to lead this amazing program! Go Irish!”

While the Domers will not rodeo down to Texas, there is still a chance Notre Dame does play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Irish have been selected as one of the first four teams out.

The first four teams out of the Tournament. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/Irm2TWaNp0 — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 16, 2021

Right now, Notre Dame is the third seed of the first four teams out - behind Houston and DePaul.

That means if three teams can not play in the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19, the Irish will be allowed to dance in March.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.