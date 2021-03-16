Advertisement

Notre Dame captain Nik Djogo to enter transfer portal

Djogo will graduate from Notre Dame in May with an MBA.
He came out firing right out of the gate, scoring 8 of his 11 points in the first four and a half minutes of the game.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame captain Nik Djogo announced on twitter Monday that he has entered his name in the transfer portal, and will explore all options when it comes to his sixth season of eligibility.

In his twitter post, Djogo says,” I would like to thank all of the Irish faithful for showing me a tremendous amount of love and support throughout my career at Notre Dame.”

Djogo played in 24 games for the Irish this past season. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field.

Djogo will graduate from Notre Dame in May with an MBA.

