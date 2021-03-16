NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament bracket released

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WNDU) - While Notre Dame will not play in the NCAA Tournament, there are some regional teams who will be dancing.

Indiana will be a 4 seed and face VCU in the first round of the tournament in the Mercado Region.

The No. 4 seed is the highest ranking for the Hoosiers ever in the tournament.

Indiana and VCU will square up on Monday March 22 at 2 PM on ESPNU.

Elsewhere in the Mercado Region, Michigan State has earned the 10 seed and will play the 7 seed Iowa State Cyclones in the first round.

This is the seventeenth time the Spartans have danced in March. Michigan State is 19-17 overall in the big dance.

Michigan state and Iowa state will duke it out Monday at 6 PM on ESPN.

In the River Ralk Region, Michigan is a 6 seed who will face 11 seed Florida Gulf Coast.

Michigan finished the season 14-5 overall. The Wolverines are led by the Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon, who is averaging 25.1 points per game - the fourth most points in the nation.

However, Florida Gulf Coast has won 25 games in a row.

These two teams will meet Sunday at 3 PM on ESPN2.

For local Michiana high school hoops fans looking for a rooting interest, there are a couple of teams to look out for in the Hemisfair Region.

The 12 seed Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will play the 5 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday at 4:30 PM on ESPNU.

Former South Bend St. Joe star Nicole Konieczny plays for the Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile West Virginia will be a 4 seed who plays 13 seed Lehigh on Sunday. That will be an 8 PM tip on ESPNU.

Former Benton Harbor star and Michigan’s Miss Basketball in 2016 Kysre Gondrezick has been leading the charge for the Mountaineers this season. Gondrezick averages 19.9 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field.

