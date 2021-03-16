Advertisement

Murray leads Spurs to bounce-back win over Pistons

Josh Jackson had 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four straight, while Grant scored 14.
DETROIT (AP) - Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 109-99. Detroit’s leading scorer, Jeremi Grant, left the game in the third quarter after falling hard on his hip while trying to drive between Drew Eubanks and Rudy Gay. Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which had six players in double figures. The Spurs had lost three of four, including a 35-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Josh Jackson had 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four straight, while Grant scored 14.

