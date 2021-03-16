Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple crews respond to a fire at the Forest River plant in Goshen Monday night.

According to Goshen dispatch, the call about the fire came in at 9:40 p.m.

Multiple departments were called into help.

As of just before 10:30, all actions had been defensive.

Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this breaking event.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.