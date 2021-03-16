Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant

Several crews respond to a fire on College Ave in Goshen.
Several crews respond to a fire on College Ave in Goshen.(Krissy Leigh)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple crews respond to a fire at the Forest River plant in Goshen Monday night.

According to Goshen dispatch, the call about the fire came in at 9:40 p.m.

Multiple departments were called into help.

As of just before 10:30, all actions had been defensive.

Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this breaking event.

