Advertisement

Medical Moment: Stopping a cold before it starts

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Can you stop a cold before it even starts?

We’ll tell you how in today’s medical moment.

Each year, Americans suffer one billion colds, and it can take up to two weeks to start feeling better.

But doctors say there are ways to prevent colds before symptoms even begin.

Martie Salt has some helpful tips.

Probiotics may also protect you from the common cold.

A New Zealand study found rugby players who took a probiotic supplement had significantly fewer colds and GI infections than those who took a placebo.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews respond to a fire at an RV plant on College Ave in Goshen.
Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
West Wind Apartments are located off the 1170 block of W. Front Street.
Crews fight fire at apartment complex

Latest News

Diamond Trailers and Specialty Vehicles is retrofitting old school buses to help the homeless.
Middlebury company retrofitting school buses to help the homeless
A start-up RV manufacturer in Elkhart today announced plans to build two new plants and hire...
Alliance RV announces plans for two plants, 650 jobs
The South Bend Regional Chamber presented a virtual Salute to Business.
South Bend Regional Chamber presents virtual Salute to Business
The project encompasses the existing facility and consists of multiple phases, including an...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Middlebury fire station