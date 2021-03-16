LaSalle Grill celebrates 30th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - LaSalle Grill in South Bend is preparing for some landmark celebrations.

Not only does this year mark the restaurant’s 30th year in business, but AAA has awarded the restaurant with its 25th consecutive AAA Four Diamond Award.

Out of 449 restaurants in the United States to receive the designation, LaSalle Grill is one of only 44 to have received the award 25 or more years in a row.

Special events are scheduled throughout the month of April to celebrate the restaurant’s 30th anniversary.

