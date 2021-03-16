Advertisement

Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s troubled border with Mali.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people dead and then burning granaries to the ground, the government said Tuesday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s massacres, though extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the Tillaberi region where the villages were attacked.

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s troubled border with Mali. The suspected extremists also destroyed nearby granaries that held valuable food stores.

The announcement was read on Niger state television Tuesday evening by government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria , who declared three days of national mourning for the victims.

Monday’s attacks underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, who won the election in late February to succeed outgoing leader Mahamadou Issoufou.

Not only are jihadis active in the Tillaberi region, but the counterterrorism offensives against those extremists have helped given rise to ethnic militias, analysts say. Intercommunal tensions have been exacerbated as a result, particularly near the border between Mali and Niger.

Monday’s attack echoed a January massacre that left 100 people dead in two villages also in the Tillaberi region that hadn’t been claimed by any extremist group or militia.

Extremists staged mass attacks on Niger’s military in the Tillaberi region, killing more than 70 in December 2019 and more than 89 in January 2020. It’s near the area where four U.S. Special Forces soldiers were killed along with five Nigerien colleagues in 2017.

___

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews respond to a fire at an RV plant on College Ave in Goshen.
Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
West Wind Apartments are located off the 1170 block of W. Front Street.
Crews fight fire at apartment complex

Latest News

Diamond Trailers and Specialty Vehicles is retrofitting old school buses to help the homeless.
Middlebury company retrofitting school buses to help the homeless
Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against...
Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan
A start-up RV manufacturer in Elkhart today announced plans to build two new plants and hire...
Alliance RV announces plans for two plants, 650 jobs
Medical Moment: Stopping a cold before it starts
The South Bend Regional Chamber presented a virtual Salute to Business.
South Bend Regional Chamber presents virtual Salute to Business