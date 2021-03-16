Advertisement

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Middlebury fire station

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A groundbreaking was held Tuesday to mark the beginning of renovations on the Middlebury Fire Station and Town Hall.

The project encompasses the existing facility and consists of multiple phases, including an extensive exterior facelift of the building.

New firefighter living quarters, kitchen areas, offices and lounge space will transform and modernize the space for town representatives and first responders.

“We’ve been in this building for about 20 years now, and it’s time for an update, so we’re really looking forward to it. You have a nicer building, you’re gonna obviously I think gonna be a little more productive and spirit. The morale is gonna be boosted i think,” says Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman.

The renovations are being handled by R. Yoder Construction.

