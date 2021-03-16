Former Humane Society of SW Michigan employees speak out at protest

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - As the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan continue their search for a new executive director, it’s previous one, along with four other employees, are demanding for answers from its Board of Directors two weeks after their resignations.

“When I submitted my resignation letter, no one reached out to me. No one reached out to me. Nobody did that. They just sent police, law enforcement and detectives to my house,” former executive director Jill Svoboda told 16 News Now Tuesday.

But, she was not the only one. All four of Svoboda’s former employees say they too have been investigated for “irregularities”, and for money and electronic that allegedly went missing after they resigned.

“This year would have been 15 years for me. This is a complete disgrace,” former employee Kylie Dunlap-Dill says.

Former receptionist and volunteer coordinator Taylor Michael says her life has not been the same since she left the shelter.

“We haven’t even been able to mourn what we’ve lost because of the detectives and things,” Michael says.

As for former communication specialist Xay Somsanith, he says his life since leaving the shelter, like his former coworkers, have been filled with threats by Board President Ron Klemm.

“Once again, why is the board trying to bully us, trying to sue us, and threaten us personally with lawsuits,” Somsanith says.

Svoboda, along with her former staffers, putting their frustration on display with signs and posters right outside the windows of the shelter on Tuesday. The posters close enough for everyone inside to see including Klemm.

“This is wrong and enough is enough. And if really was about the animals, why wouldn’t Ron Klemm resign? He is not doing anything to help them.”

Some of the posters accusing the board of being toxic, bullies, and enablers of sexual harassment.

When 16 News Now attempted to reach out to the board to respond to those claims, they declined.

Svoboda says the only way the community can move forward is if the Board of Directors do what she thinks is best for the animals.

“Ron Klemm, Juli Gast, Rosanne Burden, Heidi Duncan,Alex Schaefer, and Gregg Parrett need to resign...simple,” Svoboda says.

According to a letter released last week by the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, the shelter is open but by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.