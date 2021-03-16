Elkhart police need help identifying suspect
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a fraud case.
Officers are asking for assistance from anyone who can identify the person in the picture below.
If you have any info, call Officer Uhles at 574-295-7070, ext. 765, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-stop.
You can also email tips@elklhartpolice.org.
