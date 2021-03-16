Elkhart police need help identifying suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a fraud case.

Officers are asking for assistance from anyone who can identify the person in the picture below.

If you have any info, call Officer Uhles at 574-295-7070, ext. 765, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-stop.

You can also email tips@elklhartpolice.org.

Elkhart police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a fraud case. (Elkhart Police Department)

