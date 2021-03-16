Dry and Warming Up Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Wake up temperatures in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies and a few areas of drizzle. Clouds hang around throughout the day with temperatures slowly warming into the upper 40s as we dry out. A few peaks of sunshine are possible late in the day. High of 49.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies hang around but begin to break late in the evening. Turning cold with a light breeze. Low of 32.

WEDNESDAY: Skies clear out with some sunshine and a few high clouds. Light breeze with increasing clouds late in the evening ahead of our next system. High of 55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with showers beginning early in the morning and continuing on and off throughout the day and into the evening. Stiff wind from the northeast at 15-20 mph. Temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. High of 49.

LONGE RANGE: Clearing out and warming up for the first day of spring on Saturday! Temperatures slowly rising back into the low 60s by the beginning of next week with more sunshine than cloud cover. The warmth looks to stick around through the first week of April.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK MARCH 14-20: Join Matt every morning next week to learn about a different type of severe weather and how you can prepare for these types of bad weather ahead of spring. Topics include thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, flooding, winds and the difference between a watch and a warning! Wednesday we look at hail and how to get your weather alerts!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 15TH 2021

Monday’s High: 38

Monday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.07″

Snowfall: Trace

