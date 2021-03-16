Black Lives Matter South Bend hosts discussion on citizens review board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Conversations continue in South Bend surrounding the citizens police review board.

The South Bend citizens police review board is in the process of getting up and running, and Black Lives Matter South Bend hosted a panel to discuss several aspects of the board.

“People should feel comfortable and safe going to that body both publicly and privately about what they’ve experienced at the hands of law enforcement,” Black Lives Matter Co-founder Patrisse Cullors said.

Panelists also described ways that these review boards have seen successes and challenges across the country.

“What I would say has worked is when communities come together with all the stakeholders and continue to check-in, make sure the oversight system is working, and when it’s not, figure out how to improve it,” National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement Brian Corr said.

Members of the Black Lives Matter South Bend Chapter shared ideas they hope to see come to life through this board.

“We have to be clear about what the expectations are and also what are the consequences when an officer maybe steps outside those expectations,” BLM South Bend Regina Williams-Preston said.

“Maybe a limitation of the board would be a lack of cultural competence training among board members, so I believe that that is something we really need to push for,” BLM South Bend Mya Perry said.

Applications are still being reviewed for the board’s director before moving onto board members.

“Nothing alone is going to fix these deep-seated problems that go back hundreds of years, but it can be a really important part in partnership with other parts of the system, with community activists, and with movements for social change,” Corr said.

For a link to the application for director of the citizens review board, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.