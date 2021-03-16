Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews respond to a fire at an RV plant on College Ave in Goshen.
Multiple crews respond to fire at Forest River plant
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare
University of Notre Dame campus
Notre Dame students protest closing of residence hall
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
West Wind Apartments are located off the 1170 block of W. Front Street.
Crews fight fire at apartment complex

Latest News

Diamond Trailers and Specialty Vehicles is retrofitting old school buses to help the homeless.
Middlebury company retrofitting school buses to help the homeless
Conservative lawmakers in Utah have fired another salvo in their longtime campaign against...
Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan
A start-up RV manufacturer in Elkhart today announced plans to build two new plants and hire...
Alliance RV announces plans for two plants, 650 jobs
Medical Moment: Stopping a cold before it starts
The South Bend Regional Chamber presented a virtual Salute to Business.
South Bend Regional Chamber presents virtual Salute to Business