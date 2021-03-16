Advertisement

Barkov’s short-handed goal leads Panthers over Blackhawks

Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Aleksander Barkov scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal in the third period, and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Barkov poked in a loose puck from right in front with 6:34 left. It was the Panthers’ first short-handed goal this season. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots and won his sixth straight start. Down 3-1, the Panthers scored five unanswered goals to win their fourth straight game. Patrick Kane, Philipp Kurashev and Brandon Hagel scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle
UPDATE: Police identify six-year-old girl found dead in New Carlisle
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
car crash
Fatal head-on crash leaves one dead, another injured
Indianapolis police are looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre in relation to a quadruple...
Missing six-month-old found unharmed amid fatal shooting investigation
42-year-old arrested for child molestation in LaPorte County
Laporte County Man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

He came out firing right out of the gate, scoring 8 of his 11 points in the first four and a...
Notre Dame captain Nik Djogo to enter transfer portal
Murray leads Spurs to bounce-back win over Pistons
Drew Brees playing the Irish inside Notre Dame Stadium on September 16, 2020.
Drew Brees to join NBC sports and call Notre Dame football games in the fall
Indiana head coach Archie Miller complains to official Bo Boroski after receiving a technical...
Indiana fires Miller, raises private money to cover buyout