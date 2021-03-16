Advertisement

Animal rights activists protest ahead of abuser’s hearing

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of killing a dog with a hammer and burying it in the snow makes has a court hearing Tuesday morning.

67-year-old John Hill is charged with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a level 6 felony.

That could carry a sentence of 6 months, up to two and a half years in prison.

Animal rights advocates protested in front of the St. Joseph County courthouse this morning ahead of today’s hearing.

They say all animal abusers need to be fully punished for their crimes.

“They have been getting away with a slap on the hand, and we’re here to make sure they get more time for what they do. Their crimes are horrible,” says protester Kathy Mudwilder.

Another hearing for Hill has been scheduled for March 25.

His trial is expected to start on July 15.

