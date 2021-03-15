Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - In Cassopolis, a childcare provider has been charged with felony child abuse.

Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on February 11th by “throwing a child down into a crib.”

Resanovich also faces one count of third-degree child abuse for taking actions that “posed an unreasonable risk of harm or physical injury” to a child.

The felony counts could bring up to 12 years behind bars. Resanovich also faces a misdemeanor for operating a childcare home without a license.

A GoFundMe page indicates that the victim was air lifted in critical condition to a pediatric ICU in Grand Rapids where they spent 12 days being treated for injuries, including two skull fractures.

Resanovich was charged earlier this month and is awaiting her arraignment.

