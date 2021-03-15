Advertisement

Williams scores 23, Bulls beat Raptors 118-95

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Rookie Patrick Williams had a career-best 23 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Toronto Raptors 118-95.

Zach LaVine scored 15 to help the Bulls end a two-game slide.

Coby White had 13 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Norman Powell scored 32 points as the depleted Raptors, down five regulars, lost their fifth straight.

Kyle Lowry had 20 points and eight assists before being ejected in the final minutes after picking up his second technical foul for arguing with officials.

