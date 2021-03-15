Vaccine Tracker: Fact-checking vaccine myths and looking at progress in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -On the Vaccine Tracker today we’re looking at common myths and conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 vaccines and fact-checking those claims. We’re also talking about progress in Michiana in terms of total number of those fully vaccinated and being aware of those COVID variants. The B117 variant is in Michiana, per the St. Joseph County Health Department.

As for those myths, here’s a few we looked into:

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines can give you the virus. This is false. The vaccines do not contain a weakened form of the virus. Actually, these vaccines do not contain any virus at all. The only thing in the vaccine that is active is the mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid).

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines will alter your DNA. This claim is false. The mRNA does enter your cells, but it will not enter the nucleus of your cell which contains your DNA. The mRNA tells the cell to create a protein that causes an immune response that provides the protection from COVID-19.

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines contain controversial substances. This is also false. This hits on some of the more far-fetched conspiracy theories with these vaccines. There are no microchips, tracking devices, implants, cancer causing substances, or fetal tissue in these vaccines. There is only mRNA, fats, salt, and a bit of sugar.

Here are more resources for checking your facts when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, make sure you are getting your information from accurate sources:

We’re also tracking the percentage of people fully vaccinated in each county in Michiana. Those numbers and progress are reflected below. The first photo is from last week and the second is the most up-to-date version.

Vaccines 3-10-21 (WNDU)

Latest Vaccine data Michiana Vaccine Tracker (WNDU)

There is positive progress across Michiana but still a long way to go, especially with the B117 UK variant now here in Michiana.

“They are significantly more contagious. So, 30-70% more contagious and that means for every person that is infected they will infect more people. So as you go out a couple generations of infection you get a considerably larger group of people that can be infected,” Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer SJC Health Dept says.

Send your story ideas to zach.horner@wndu.com if you have an issue you would like to see us dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

