Transportation Secretary Buttigieg tours UPS facility

Md. (WNDU) - Members of President Biden’s administration are on the road this week, talking about the American Rescue Plan and the importance of getting vaccinated.

This morning, Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg toured a UPS distribution facility in Maryland, as vaccines continue to roll out across the country.

The facility delivers vaccines across Maryland and Washington, D.C.

As spring break travel begins, Buttigieg is urging people to continue to follow the CDC’S COVID guidelines.

“First of all, pay attention to the CDC guidelines. As you know, the CDC is still asking people to really think about when and where and whether you need to travel. If you’re traveling, make sure to follow all those precautions, and in particular, make sure to respect what the flight crews are asking of you,” he says.

During the tour, Buttigieg got an opportunity to speak with UPS employees about how the vaccines are packed and stored for safe shipping.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.