Tips on helping your kids adjust to daylight saving time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may feel extra tired on Monday from the time change over the weekend.

It may be a hard adjustment for your kids too.

Dr. Javier Galán, a pediatrician at the South Bend Clinic, says a lack of sleep can cause changes in your child’s behavior and overall health.

He says it’s important to get your kids’ sleep schedule back on track.

Dr. Galán suggests having a consistent bedtime routine with your child, plus removing electronics 30 to 60 minutes before bed.

“And with daylight saving time, it really means trying to gradually move your schedule back a little bit,” he said. “So, moving from about 15 to 30 minutes, every one to two days and not just going from a bedtime of like 9 to 8 p.m. in one day because that’s not going to work, and kids aren’t going to buy it.”

And because there is more daylight in the evenings now, Dr. Galán suggests putting blackout curtains in your child’s room to help them sleep better.

