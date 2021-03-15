Thomas lives on edge and rallies to win Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Justin Thomas won The Players Championship to get his year on the right track. Thomas rallied from three shots behind by playing a four-hole stretch in 5 under and closing with a 68.

That was enough for a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood, a runner-up for the second straight week.

Thomas becomes the fourth player to win a major, The Players, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship.

Thomas had a rough start this year.

He was caught muttering an anti-gay slur in Hawaii that cost him an endorsement and his grandfather died on the eve of the Phoenix Open.

3/14/2021 8:16:21 PM (GMT -4:00)