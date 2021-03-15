Rain/Snow Mix Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Cloudy skies during the morning will give way to a mixture of rain/snow/sleet between noon and 4 pm from Southwest to Northeast. Ground temperatures will be warm so any accumulation is not expected. Watch for a few slick spots on the roads by evening. The rain/snow mix will continue into the evening. High of 38.

MONDAY NIGHT: The rain/snow mix will taper to some light scattered showers throughout the evening and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures cool down. Low of 32.

TUESDAY: A few light showers before the sun comes up and then mostly cloudy skies with more peaks of sunshine late in the day. Warming back up. High of 49.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds during the day with highs back into the 50s here in Michiana. A chance of showers later in the evening as another system approaches the area, this time with all rain. High of 53.

LONGE RANGE: Rain continues into Thursday with highs falling into the upper 40s for the end of the week. Things will dry out by the weekend and our first day of spring. We make a return back to the 60s by the start of next week. Much above average temperatures expected heading into the first few days of April.

SEVERE WEATHER PREPAREDNESS WEEK MARCH 14-20: Join Matt every morning next week to learn about a different type of severe weather and how you can prepare for these types of bad weather ahead of spring. Topics include thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail, flooding, winds and the difference between a watch and a warning! Tuesday we look at tornadoes and the difference between a watch and a warning!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 14TH 2021

Sunday’s High: 56

Sunday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

