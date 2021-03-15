Olivia Miles rises to the challenge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team is hoping to hear their name called tomorrow on Selection Monday.

If they are, Olivia Miles will get more time to develop.

Since joining the team in January as an enrollee, she’s playing in six games, averaging more than nine points a game.

Head coach Niele Ivey gives Miles high praise and says she’s constantly wanting to learn.

Oh my goodness, she’s just a sponge and I love that about her,” Ivey said. “From the moment she stepped on campus, she told me, ‘Coach I just want to learn as much as I can from you.’ I love that. She reminds me of Skylar [Diggins]. Skylar was the same way. Always coming to talk to Coach McGraw and also me on the side as her assistant coach and her position coach. She is thirsty for knowledge. She wants to learn. She wants to grow. I think she’s blossoming in front of our eyes as well.”

Miles and the Irish will hope to hear their name tomorrow night on Selection Monday to see if they will be dancing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.