New Prairie Schools to provide grief counseling following death of 6-year-old student

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The New Prairie School Corporation is providing grief counseling services for students and staff following the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross.

Ross, who was found dead two hours after she went missing Friday night, attended Oliver Elementary School. That is where school officials say grief counseling services will be held, without an appointment, until Wednesday from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

An update regarding the investigation is expected to be released at some point Monday, County Metro Homicide investigator Dave Wells tells 16 News Now.

So far, a 14-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with Ross’s death. However, the juvenile suspect has not been publicly identified.

Several residents, neighbors, and business owners telling 16 News Now off camera Monday they are still shocked something like this could happen in a small town like New Carlisle.

On Sunday, many loved ones, including Ross’s grandmother, spoke out the tragic loss at a vigil held in Ross’s honor.

Investigators say Ross was found near the area of Chapman Drive in a wooded area. However, investigators have yet to release any information about how she got there, or what happened to Ross in the hours leading up until she was found dead.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue bring you the latest updates as this story develops.

