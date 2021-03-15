More Goshen students return to in-person learning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - More Goshen students are returning to in-person learning today.

6th through 12th graders will be back in classrooms Monday through Friday.

Mask requirements and distancing are still in place.

Wednesday will be a late start day for students in grades 6 through 12 only.

This schedule and the one for elementary school students is expected to be in place for the remainder of this school year.

