More Goshen students return to in-person learning

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - More Goshen students are returning to in-person learning today.

6th through 12th graders will be back in classrooms Monday through Friday.

Mask requirements and distancing are still in place.

Wednesday will be a late start day for students in grades 6 through 12 only.

This schedule and the one for elementary school students is expected to be in place for the remainder of this school year.

