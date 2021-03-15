Advertisement

Michigan reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,143* more cases Monday

There have been 15,783 deaths and 610,580 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 9 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,143* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (03/15/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 13th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1571 per day.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 2,403 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 23* more coronavirus deaths and 1,486 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 2,316 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 29* more coronavirus deaths and 954 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 222 deaths and 11,981 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 67 deaths and 4,222 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 87 deaths and 4,920 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

