Medical Moment: Rehab robots

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This robot is one of the largest of its kind and its changing lives.

How it’s helping patients get up and walk faster than ever before, in today’s Medical Moment.

Thousands will end up in rehab to help get their lives back to normal.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a new type of robot is helping people walk again.

State-of-the-art technologies like this one are incorporating physical therapy into activities such as cooking and playing sports.

Studies show by improving rehab techniques, outcomes for spinal cord and head injury patients are improving.

