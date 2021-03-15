Man accused of attacking police officer to appear in court

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of attacking and breaking the jaw of an Elkhart police officer back in July will be in court.

We’ve learned from court documents officer Jesse Morganthaler stopped his car to question 26-year-old D’Micah Jones after he spotted Jones rolling a blunt on Fifth Street on July 15.

After multiple ignored attempts to get Jones to stop, Morganthaler attempted to grab the blunt from Jones.

That’s when Jones began attacking him.

Eventually a resident intervened, helping the officer before others arrived.

His trial is set to begin on May 11.

