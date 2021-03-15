Advertisement

Man accused of attacking police officer to appear in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of attacking and breaking the jaw of an Elkhart police officer back in July will be in court.

We’ve learned from court documents officer Jesse Morganthaler stopped his car to question 26-year-old D’Micah Jones after he spotted Jones rolling a blunt on Fifth Street on July 15.

After multiple ignored attempts to get Jones to stop, Morganthaler attempted to grab the blunt from Jones.

That’s when Jones began attacking him.

Eventually a resident intervened, helping the officer before others arrived.

His trial is set to begin on May 11.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigating death of 6-year-old in New Carlisle
UPDATE: Police identify six-year-old girl found dead in New Carlisle
2 dead after boating accident in LaPorte County
car crash
Fatal head-on crash leaves one dead, another injured
Indianapolis police are looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre in relation to a quadruple...
Missing six-month-old found unharmed amid fatal shooting investigation
42-year-old arrested for child molestation in LaPorte County
Laporte County Man arrested for child molestation

Latest News

Latest Vaccine data Michiana Vaccine Tracker
Vaccine Tracker: Fact-checking vaccine myths and looking at progress in Michiana
The New Prairie School Corporation is providing grief counseling services to students and staff...
New Prairie Schools to provide grief counseling following death of 6-year-old student
Thousands will end up in rehab to help get their lives back to normal. But now, as Martie Salt...
Medical Moment: Rehab robots
Court documents allege that 41-year-old April Resanovich committed second-degree child abuse on...
Woman charged after alleged child abuse at home daycare