Lions agree to deal to retain DE Romeo Okwara

Detroit claimed him off waivers after the Giants cut him in 2018.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A person familiar with the situation says defensive end Romeo Okwara has agreed to stay with the Detroit Lions. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Reports say the unrestricted free agent landed a $39 million, three-year contract. Okwara had a career-high 10 sacks last season in his third year with the Lions and fifth in the NFL. The former Notre Dame standout played in 16 games for the New York Giants in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. Detroit claimed him off waivers after the Giants cut him in 2018.

