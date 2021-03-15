LaPorte man dies after falling off bridge

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Michigan City, a man is dead after falling off the U.S. Highway 12 bridge into a creek.

Police received a call about a man falling off the bridge just after 5:30 Saturday night.

Two nearby fishermen tried helping the man by throwing objects in his direction so he could be pulled in.

Firefighters eventually arrived on scene and pulled the man out, but he died later at the hospital.

He’s been identified as 32-year-old August Breitbarth of LaPorte.

His death remains under investigation.

