Indiana reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 421 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 421 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 610 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,454 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 672,967 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 28 more coronavirus deaths and 973 new cases were reported. 608 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 922 new cases were reported. 598 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 863 new cases were reported. 657 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 593 new cases were reported. 628 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 30,895 (+31) cases and 522 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,755 (+16) cases and 423 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,938 (+10) cases and 202 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,652 (+1) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,509 (+3) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,442 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,909 (+0) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,819 (+3) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,091 (+1) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

