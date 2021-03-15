Advertisement

Indiana providing $15 Uber, Lyft credits through in 6 cities

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A state agency is partnering with Uber and Lyft to provide people with free, safe rides home.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says its Sober Ride Indiana pilot program will provide $15 ride credits to the first 10,000 total rides through Uber and Lyft in six cities through April 5.

Those six cities are Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, South Bend and West Lafayette.

Credits can be redeemed only between the hours of 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.

To redeem the credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ride-sharing service being used.

