Indiana fires Miller, raises private money to cover buyout

Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest.
Indiana head coach Archie Miller complains to official Bo Boroski after receiving a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons. The move was confirmed Monday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press. Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers. His teams never made the NCAA Tournament. Miller’s $10.3 million buyout was one of college basketball’s priciest.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

