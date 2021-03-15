Hurricanes top Red Wings for 8th straight, take Central lead

DETROIT (AP) - Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida.

Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout.

Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/14/2021 8:41:18 PM (GMT -4:00)