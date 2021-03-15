Advertisement

Goshen Police arrest 16-year-old male for sexual assault

Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with burglary and rape in Goshen.

Goshen Police department received a report of sexual assault at 12:09am Wednesday, March 10th in the Clover Trails subdivision.

Officers, detectives and evidence technicians worked together to gather information and evidence in order to locate and charge the suspect.

The 16-year-old male was arrested and charged on March 12th after 48 hours of intense work by many officers and detectives.

His bond was set at $225,000.

